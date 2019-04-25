Katz, Nancy C. "Minnie"

Nancy C. "Minnie" Katz, age 75, of North Branford, passed away on April 25, 2019 after a long illness. Nancy was the wife of Michael B. Katz. Born in New Haven on February 20, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Evelyn (Hannigan) Coutts. Nancy was a resident of Hamden for many years before moving to North Branford. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Michele D. Katz and her wife Melissa Gionfriddo of Northford; her son Michael D. Katz and his wife Pamela of North Branford; her grandchildren Kylie, Lyndsay, Avery, Jonah, Grey, and Lennon; her sister Sue Hanley and her husband Jon of Key West, FL; her brothers Bob Coutts and his wife Madi of Martha's Vineyard, MA, David Coutts and his wife Judi of Cheshire, and Jack Coutts and his wife Jane of Milford; sister-in-law Linda Katz; and brother-in-law Bob Katz. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her family gatherings, especially Wednesdays with her grandchildren and their "little somethings." Her family would like to thank all of her amazing, kind, and selfless caregivers.

Friends may visit with Nancy's family on Saturday, April 27th, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held privately with her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to All About You Homecare Services, 339 Hemingway Ave. #2, East Haven, CT 06512. To send a condolence to her family, please see:

www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2019