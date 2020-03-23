|
|
Cassella, Nancy
Nancy Ann (Nuzzo) Cassella – born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 27, 1923. Passed March 19, 2020
How do you even begin to write about the life of a woman who gave so much to so many? About a woman whose surviving husband (Ernest) of 72 years used so many beautiful adjectives to describe her to the hospice worker that the worker remarked she literally couldn't keep track. Compassionate, kind, smart, beautiful, funny, generous, giving of her time to raise money for charities that supported the most in need. The Red Cross, Women and Girls Funds, The , St. Raphael's Hospital, The New Haven Symphony Orchestra, The Bethany Airport Community Centre, The Clark Memorial Library and her church – the Church of the Assumption in Woodbridge, Connecticut where she was on the Parish Council, a Cantor, a Eucharistic Minister, and a soloist in the choir. Nancy was widely recognized for her volunteer work and fundraising activities and was awarded the Humanitarian Award by the American Red Cross for her 60+ years of service. In her tenure there she travelled the world, including China and Israel where she met with the President of Israel and members of the Israeli Red Cross.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Nancy (Nuzzo) Cassella was 96 years young when she passed peacefully in her sleep. She was forever dedicated to her husband Ernie as they remained madly in love until the end. And right up until the end she lived a purpose driven life. That purpose being to help as many people as she could while she was on this planet. Even in her final years in her retirement community she made sure that the residents with whom she shared meals, and trips, and books, and stories, felt that they were seen. She learned their names. She said hello. She asked how they were doing. She became an Ambassador to the facility so people knew she was always there to help. Purpose driven to the end.
She leaves and loved her adoring husband of 72 years, Ernest (Ernie) J. Cassella, Sr. her four children, Michael Ernest Cassella and his wife Dona, Ernest James Cassella, Jr. and his wife Dr. Dina Levin, Paul Andre Cassella, and Margaret (Maggie) Cassella and her wife Marie-Josee Simone Bertrand.
She also leaves her sisters Lorraine (Nuzzo) Bailey (Everett), and Mary (Nuzzo) Markowski. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent Nuzzo and her sister Roseanne (Nuzzo) Conte.
She loved her grandchildren, Michael David Cassella and his wife Susan Tardiff, Kate (Cassella) Mollica and her husband Mark, Samuel Quinnipiac Cassella, Thomas Cassella, Christopher Cassella, Michael Christopher Cassella, and Eliza Cassella.
Her great-grandchildren, Leo Salvatore Mollica, Vincent Mollica, and Sebastian Ennio Mollica. Extended special family included Martin "Marty" J. Dunleavy and Peggy Hetherington. Nancy also had many nieces and nephews that she truly loved, adored, and held near always.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the professionals, helpers and extended caregivers who helped make the end of Nancy's life one of peace and security: Attorney Donna Levine, Mary Parcella, Muriel Abbey-Mensah, Stephanie Giglio-Dagliere, Jackie Dale, Elaine McDunnah and the staff and members of her retirement community for all of their friendships, loving care and attention.
A memorial service will be held in safer times. Donations in Nancy's name can be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2020