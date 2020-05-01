Casula, Nancy
Nancy Knowlton Casula, age 57, was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 11th, 1962 and died unexpectedly in her home in Littleton, Colorado on February 10th, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of Jerry and Mary Knowlton. Nancy is survived by her husband Justin Casula, by her daughter and son-in-law Carey (Schroeder) and Nick Moschetti, of Littleton, Colorado and their three sons Benjamin, Calvin and Paul. Nancy is also survived by a brother Peter Knowlton and his wife Maureen of Norfolk, Massachusetts; a sister, Kathi Esposito and her husband Ellery of Crestwood, Kentucky, and her sister-in-law Marcat Knowlton of Norwell, Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her mother and father, and her brother, Gerry Knowlton.
Nancy grew up in Madison, Connecticut and attended Daniel Hand High School. She later graduated from Bridgeport University as a dental hygienist. She spent 21 years cleaning teeth. Her patients truly loved her. She had a unique way of making people feel comfortable with her genuine kindness. In fact, "Be Kind", was her motto in life; she even had it printed as her license plate for many years.
Nancy spent most of her life on the Connecticut coast, and in 2016 she and her husband Justin decided to head West to enjoy life with her grandsons. They were a huge part of her, and she spent much of her time with them. Nancy was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She loved the ocean, boating, and had a keen knack for making a beautiful home. We will never forget her huge beautiful smile, and that laugh that could be heard from a mile away. Nancy, you are deeply loved and missed, you have touched the hearts of so many in your time on earth; we are all better for having known you. Rest easy, and be now at peace.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. – Noon, at Swan Funeral Home in Madison, CT. Directly following will be a celebration of life brunch, from 12:30-3:00 p.m. at Nataz restaurant in Clinton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
NAMI.org (National Alliance for mental health) and/or doctorswithoutborders.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.