Nancy Davis Quesnel, 73, of West Haven died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on December 28, 1945, daughter of the late Irving Davis and Doris Green Davis. Nancy was the devoted wife of Carroll M. Quesnel for 55 years. They shared a long and abiding love for each other from their teenage years. She joined him in Fort Benning, GA when he was in the Army and would have traveled to the ends of the earth to be with him. Together with her husband they raised two beautiful children, Daniel and (Jacqueline) Quesnel of Durham and Deborah Morton of West Haven. She loved being a Mimi to her cherished grandchildren: John C. Morton, Bailey N. Morton and Christian D. Quesnel. She also leaves a sister, Judith (Allen) Robicheau of Branford. Nancy worked tirelessly by her husband's side to provide for their family and give their children and grandchildren everything they could. Nancy worked at the Bilco Company in West Haven as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years until her retirement in 2009. On her 40th wedding anniversary, they danced to a song by Alan Jackson "Remember When". The lyrics of this song are a testament to the love Nancy and her husband shared. Nancy loved her children, grandchildren, family, her home and her friends. She opened her heart and home to everyone she knew, especially during the holiday season. She was the chosen carver of the turkey at Thanksgiving and loved the Christmas season. She couldn't wait for the Christmas carols to be sung on the radio and begin her Christmas shopping for which she saved diligently all year. Nancy was a person of conviction and loved to say, "If life gives you lemons, I'll make lemonade". She demonstrated that belief to the end of her life. Nancy's most treasured vacation is when she and her husband, along with brother and sister in-laws, Cami and Bob, drove across country. Nancy loved being well dressed and meticulously had her hair styled by her daughter and beamed when her husband told her she always looks beautiful. She had a contagious laugh and would find humor in most situations. This planet was a better place with Nancy Quesnel in it. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Monday morning at 10:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4:00-7:00 PM. Sign Nancy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2019