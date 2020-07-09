Lynch, Nancy Dejon
Nancy Dejon Lynch, born March 22, 1932, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, after a brief illness not related to COVID-19.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen Dejon. She grew up in New Haven and attended Hamden Hall Country Day School graduating in 1950. She then attended Edgewood Park School in Briarcliff Manor, NY, graduating in 1952. Nancy went on to work at the New Haven Register as a secretary. On June 13, 1953, she married Edward Lynch, "the boy next door" on Yale Avenue in New Haven, to whom she was lovingly married for 56 years until his passing in 2009. Being an only child, Nancy longed to be a mother to a large family. She and Ed raised their five children first in Killingworth and then Guilford where they resided for over 30 years. During retirement, Nancy and Ed moved from the shoreline to various communities along the east coast including The Villages, Florida and Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts before returning to Connecticut. She had fond memories of the "hood" in the Riverwalk community in Branford. For the past few years, Nancy resided at Masonicare at Chester Village West. She always kept in close contact with the friends she made along the way.
Nancy loved music and enjoyed playing the piano "for herself." She was able to read music and was blessed with an ability to play by ear. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and traveling with her daughters, playing Bridge, and crocheting. She was an avid college basketball fan, especially her Villanova Wildcats. She lived by the mantra "go with the flow" and rarely turned down an offer to spend time with family or friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Lynch in 2009 and her son-in-law, Craig Perigard, in 2014. Nancy was a devoted and loving mother to her five children who survive her: Dennis Lynch (Karen Covert) of Clinton, Mary Eileen Fillion and her husband Tom, Kate Lynch, Nancy Faccadio and her husband Ron, all of Killingworth and Patricia Mathews and her husband Ed of Higganum. She was a proud and doting "Mimi" to her nine grandchildren, Ryan Lynch, Jason and Michelle Fillion, Thomas, Mary, and Jack Petritz, Samantha Faccadio, and Katie and Maggie Mathews. Nancy is also survived by her brother-in-law, James W. Lynch of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Durham. She was known as "Auntie" to loving Goddaughter Elizabeth Cheney of Marion, MA and Carolyn Willard of Tampa, FL.
The family is indebted to her amazing care team at Hartford Hospital, Dr. Peter Dixon, Dr. Paul Heeren, Masonicare Hospice, and her aide, Jennifer Blake, who during Nancy's recent illness, provided the necessary care and companionship to enable Nancy to remain in her home.
Because of the current health crisis, the family has chosen to keep all services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a cause close to our Mom's heart, SARAH Foundation, 246 Goose Lane, Suite 104 Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com