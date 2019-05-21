|
Asprelli, Nancy E.
Nancy E. Asprelli, age 69 of North Branford passed away on May 17, 2019 at her home. Nancy was born on February 26, 1950 to the late Charles and Eleanor Criscuolo Tripp. She is survived by her beloved sons Ralph and Richard DeMatteo. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford Friday, May 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019