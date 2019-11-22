New Haven Register Obituaries
Nancy (Napolitano) Elliott


1954 - 2019
Nancy (Napolitano) Elliott Obituary
Elliott, Nancy (Napolitano)
April 3, 1954–November 20, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy N. Elliott announces her passing after a courageous 7 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 65 years. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, James, and her children, Brian and Megan (Julianne). Nancy will also be fondly remembered by her sisters, Ellen Frost, Alice (Michael) Napolitano, and brothers James (Lorraine), Anthony (Theresa), and Philip (Sharon). Nancy was predeceased by her parents James V. and Mary Alice Napolitano and her sister Agnes Napolitano. Nancy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and especially friend/caregiver Mary St. John. Raised in Milford, Nancy went on to reside in West Haven where she raised her family and retired from the WH Board of Education. She was known for her loving heart, joyful sing-alongs, and incredible sense of humor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Nancy on Monday, November 25, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton, CT with Father Michael F. Dogali officiating. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 24, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the , South Central Regional Office, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT, 06518. Donations can also be made online at www.act.alz.org For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 23, 2019
