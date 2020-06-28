Wilcox, Nancy Glenn
Nancy Glenn Wilcox, 87, of North Haven passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sharon Hospital, Sharon, CT while visiting her son in Cornwall. She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon E. Wilcox. Nancy was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on August 15, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Florence I. Briggs Glenn. She is survived by her wonderful children Lynne Wilcox Reardon (James), Scott Glenn Wilcox (Lynn-Ann), Sharon Wilcox Iaquinto (Philip), Gayle Wilcox Rapuano (David); three wonderful grandchildren whom she adored, Bryan Glenn Wilcox, Caitlin Fletcher Reardon and Lauralee Wilcox Iaquinto. She was the sister of Eleanor Thompson and the late Joanne Glenn and Gloria Gibson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy retired from the Advisor Newspaper after over 30 years of service. The visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A service will be conducted at the end of the visiting hours at 12 noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473, or St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 28, 2020.