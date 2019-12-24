New Haven Register Obituaries
|
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Agape Christian Center
90 Goffe St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Nancy Gore


1961 - 2019
Nancy Gore Obituary
Gore , Nancy
Nancy Marie Gore of New Haven passed away Dec. 16,2019 at YNHH. Nancy was born June 3, 1961 to the late James Gore and Nancy Walker. Nancy is survived by her three loving children, Tyshon L. Gore, Aaron L. Gore and Johnesha S. Brown; sisters, Ida Johnson (Jake), Clara Mccall and Mary Boyd, Doreen Mitchell (James) and Blondell Gore, two grandchildren; Tyshon L. Gore Jr., Tyrese L. Gore, and a host family & friends. She was predeceased by sisters; Ruth Mack and Lindell Gore, grandchild; Tyasia L. Gore. Family will receive friends from 9a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 10 a.m.Friday, December 27, 2019 in The Agape Christian Center, 90 Goffe St., New Haven, CT. Burial will be private. Funeral services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Gore family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019
