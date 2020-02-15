|
|
Simon, Nancy Gurewitz
Nancy Gurewitz Simon (81) (or 39 again if you asked her) Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother passed away on Valentines Day after many years of a broken heart, longing to be with her husband Martin (the big guy) and after many years of chronic pain associated with her illness. She is survived by her two sons Barry and Steven, their wives Susan and Eileen, and grandchildren Mareyna, Nyla, Taryn, Michael, Jack and Patrick, as well as several nieces, their children, and several cousins. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, her brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Dolores Gurewitz and her parents Albert and Freda Gurewitz. Nancy was born and raised in New Haven where, after attending Lesley College for a short time, she met her husband Martin. They moved to Hamden where they raised a family and remained life long residents. Nancy loved her family and her trips to Cape Cod, and when she wasn't there, she was telling a story about when she was. Nancy loved to bake and was always chasing a great recipe. Nancy was a bit of a poet, taking great care and much effort to include them in cards and letters for family and friends. Hallmark may have missed out on who could have been their best writer. She loved going for a "bite" at IHOP or the Colony and the leftovers were for the next meal. Nancy was always collecting something that reminded her of her past, and she held on to her collections with all her might. Also, the CVS cashiers and grocery store clerks will not know what to do without the chronic complaints and requests for odd things; they too can rest easy. She is at peace now, away from pain, and reunited with her husband, family and friends whom she missed terribly.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Beaverdale Memorial Park, Fitch St., New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020