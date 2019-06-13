|
|
Hoey, Nancy
Nancy Jane Hoey, 71, of Ansonia, CT, beloved wife of the late John Hoey Jr. passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. Loving mother of daughter Dianne Hoey, daughter Leann (Steve) Lynn and son John (Tracie) Hoey. Nancy was a devoted and involved grandmother who leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren, Lee, Jessie, Michael, Alexis, Shannon, Matthew, Katie and Dylan and great-grandmother to Kahlan. Sister to Harry Sears the late Eddie Sears and the late Leslie Sears. Nancy was born in Portland, Maine on June 20, 1947, daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Sears. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mary Taylor Church Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., 168 South Broad Street, Milford, CT. Nancy was very passionate about rescuing dogs, therefore, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vilalobos dog rescue. www. vrcpitbull.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 14, 2019