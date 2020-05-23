Iannucci, Nancy
Nancy Iannucci, 77, departed this life on May 15, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Iannucci.
Born in New Haven, Nancy attended Amity High School and Quinnipiac College where she furthered her education in accounting. She worked in retail for many years and had a very successful cleaning business and alteration service. Nancy was a very faithful, active parishioner of the Epiphany Church in Cheshire where she resided for over forty years. She especially enjoyed weekend retreats.
She loved music and dance. In retirement years she took advantage of all the dinner dances at the senior center and their day trips as well. Family gatherings were important as was time spent with her forever friends. She loved travel and vacationing at the Cape was her favorite place. Nancy took great pride in her family; her time spent with her grandchildren gave her the greatest joy. She was always one to make a fashion statement, keeping up with the times, was a lover of cats and made the best apple pie.
The family would like to extend a very grateful thank you to Regency House where she lived and was cared for in the past year with much love and respect given by staff in all departments.
Nancy is survived by her son, David Iannucci, sister Sharon Winters, brother James Strong; stepsister Maureen Bouteiller, stepdaughter Alice Iannucci Carrano, stepdaughter Susan Iannucci Dzurenka, as well as her daughter-in-law Amanda LeFebvre and grandchildren (Maylyn, MacKenzie, Cecilia, Mayael Zoe), nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father, Bennett Peckingham, her mother Elsie Millican Murphy, stepfather Hurbert Murphy; brother Bennett Peckingham, Jr., sister, Ruth Nycek, stepson Fred Iannucci Jr., stepson Lawrence Iannucci, and her son Donald Peckingham.
A graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven on Tuesday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Nancy Iannucci, 77, departed this life on May 15, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Iannucci.
Born in New Haven, Nancy attended Amity High School and Quinnipiac College where she furthered her education in accounting. She worked in retail for many years and had a very successful cleaning business and alteration service. Nancy was a very faithful, active parishioner of the Epiphany Church in Cheshire where she resided for over forty years. She especially enjoyed weekend retreats.
She loved music and dance. In retirement years she took advantage of all the dinner dances at the senior center and their day trips as well. Family gatherings were important as was time spent with her forever friends. She loved travel and vacationing at the Cape was her favorite place. Nancy took great pride in her family; her time spent with her grandchildren gave her the greatest joy. She was always one to make a fashion statement, keeping up with the times, was a lover of cats and made the best apple pie.
The family would like to extend a very grateful thank you to Regency House where she lived and was cared for in the past year with much love and respect given by staff in all departments.
Nancy is survived by her son, David Iannucci, sister Sharon Winters, brother James Strong; stepsister Maureen Bouteiller, stepdaughter Alice Iannucci Carrano, stepdaughter Susan Iannucci Dzurenka, as well as her daughter-in-law Amanda LeFebvre and grandchildren (Maylyn, MacKenzie, Cecilia, Mayael Zoe), nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father, Bennett Peckingham, her mother Elsie Millican Murphy, stepfather Hurbert Murphy; brother Bennett Peckingham, Jr., sister, Ruth Nycek, stepson Fred Iannucci Jr., stepson Lawrence Iannucci, and her son Donald Peckingham.
A graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven on Tuesday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.