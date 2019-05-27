Jacobson, Nancy

Nancy McGrail Jacobson of Branford died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Nancy was born in New Haven on July 27, 1965 daughter of Carole Curtis McGrail of Branford and the late John R. S. McGrail. She was a graduate of Hamden Hall Country Day School in 1983 and Boston University in 1987. She worked at Yale Medical School for many years. Nancy was a member of the Branford High School Basketball Boosters Club. Besides her mother, Nancy is survived by her children, Kaleigh Jacobson of Brooklyn, NY, Julia, Jake and Aidan Jacobson, all of Branford; her brothers, J. R. McGrail (Nick Dorman) of Asbury Park, NJ, and Tim (Gale) McGrail of Milldale, CT; and her nieces, Ashlynn and Anna McGrail.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 11:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. The W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home in Branford is in charge of arrangements. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 28 to May 29, 2019