Melilli, Nancy Jean
Nancy Jean Melilli, 63, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Nancy was born in New Haven on April 19, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Estelle Tomaszewski Melilli. She had worked for many years in the Hospitality Industry. She was the sister of Paul (Linda) Melilli, David Melilli, Elizabeth (David) Whitty and Janet Lagudi of Australia. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Tuesday morning at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masters Manna, 428 South Cherry Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. The Havens family North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020