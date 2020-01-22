New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sansone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Sansone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Sansone Obituary
Sansone, Nancy L.
Nancy Lee Sansone, 70, of Clinton, passed away at her residence with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St Lawrence Church, 7 Hemlock Dr., Killingworth, CT 06419. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Swan Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes, directions and more service information.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -