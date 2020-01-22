|
Sansone, Nancy L.
Nancy Lee Sansone, 70, of Clinton, passed away at her residence with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St Lawrence Church, 7 Hemlock Dr., Killingworth, CT 06419. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Swan Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes, directions and more service information.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020