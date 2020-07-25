Nuzzolillo, Nancy M
Nancy M. Nuzzolillo, 77, of San Jose, California, formerly of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, CA. She was the beloved wife of the late David A. Perras M.D. Nancy was born in New Haven on September 19, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Julius and Elizabeth Purifacato Nuzzolillo. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Nancy earned a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and a master's degree from the University of California San Francisco. Nancy worked as a nurse practitioner at Student Health at San Jose State University since 1980. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, exercising and was a volunteer for the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley. Sister of Pasquale (Angele) Nuzzolillo and Elizabeth "Betty" Nuzzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning, July 29th from 9:30 to 11:30 (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave at 11:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mad to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, 3017 Penitencia Circle, San Jose, CA 95125. www.northhavenfuneral.com