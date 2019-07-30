|
Nancy (Prisco) Miller, 93, of Canaan, CT, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Thurman S. Miller.
Nancy was born November 1, 1925 in New Haven, CT. The daughter of the late Michele (Mike) and Rose (Giorgio) Prisco. She was a graduate of Hill House High School and earned her nursing degree from Grace-New Haven School of Nursing in 1947. She studied Operating Room Nursing at Skidmore College and attended SCSU. She worked as an OR Instructor at Yale New Haven Hospital for many years while living in Hamden and raising a family. In 1973, she moved to her husband's home state of Arkansas. While in Arkansas, she volunteered at Central Arkansas General Hospital in Searcy, Arkansas.
Missing the northeast, Nancy and her family moved back east to Canaan, CT in 1977. She began working at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as the 3 to 11 p.m. Nursing Supervisor and Infection Control Nurse. She retired in 1997, but continued to volunteer until 2016 at the age of 91. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in North Canaan.
She is survived by a son, Stephen S. Miller and companion Sheryl McCloud of Canaan; a daughter, Mary Rose Hoxie and husband Ed of Winsted. Grandchildren: Meagan Miller, Ashli Langill and husband Jeoff, Nichole Fortin and husband Dan, Joshua Hoxie and Courtney Hoxie and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Salvatore and Saverio Prisco and sisters Anna Montagna and Rosemarie Procopio.
Calling hours will be held at the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, North Canaan, CT 06018 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Parish St. Joseph's Church, 4 Main Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. A private burial will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Martin of Tours Parish St. Joseph's Church, P.O. Box 897, Canaan, CT 06018 or to the .
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019