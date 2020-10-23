Pacelli, Nancy
Nancy Sperandeo Pacelli 89, of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven, beloved wife of 63 years to the late Albert Pacelli Sr., passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2020 at her home in Ashlar Village Pond Ridge. Loving mother of Albert (Beth) Pacelli Jr of North Branford. Grandmother of "Mommiere" Alex (Alexxus) and Laura Pacelli. Great grandmother of Nevaeh Pacelli. Sister of the late Ralph Sperandeo. Nancy was born in New Haven on November 23, 1930, daughter of the late Natale "Frank" and Emma DaVino Sperandeo. Nancy graduated from Stone School of Business and worked as a legal secretary for Winnick, Resnick, Schoolnik and Auerbach as well as Attorney Hillel Auerbach. She enjoyed collecting stamps and coins as well as financial pursuits.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
322 8th Ave 7th floor New York, NY. 10001 or (alzfdn.org
). Sign Nancy's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net