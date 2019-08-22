|
Soper Ferns, Nancy Rose Neiman
Nancy Rose Nieman Soper Ferns, 81 of Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of New Haven, CT, passed away peacefully, August 1, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, Nancy was the daughter of the late Harold and Rose Doyle Nieman. She loved knitting, gardening, puzzles and playing tennis. As Office Manager, Nancy worked for the Chairman of the Department of Physics at Yale University for 28 years. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Richard E. Soper; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Gordon Johnson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 21 years, Bradford "Jack" Ferns, Surfside Beach SC; children, Eric J. Soper, Myrtle Beach, SC; Krisin Soper Rowen, Hyde Park, NY; grandchildren, Carly Rowen, South Carolina; Connor Rowen, Manchaster, CT; nieces and nephews, Kim (Rich) Healy, CT; Erik (Pam) Johnson, Branford, CT; Kerry Johnson (Brian) Lawton, Waterford, CT; Susan (Anthony) Taddei, Bethany, CT and her many grandnieces and nephews.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019