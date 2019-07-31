|
Cavallaro, Nancy T.
Nancy T. Cavallaro, age 98 of West Haven passed away on July 30, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph V. Cavallaro. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Pietro and Antoinette Viscardi Lupoli. Nancy is survived by her son Ralph (Cheryl) Cavallaro Jr. of Hamden, her grandchildren Jeffrey (Marissa) Cavallaro and Michael (Jillian Martucci) Cavallaro and her great-granddaughter Cara Cavallaro. She was predeceased by her siblings Mario, Fred and Peter Lupoli, Connie Davidson, Anna Daily, Lillian Guarnieri, Helen Papa and Carol Diana. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Bayer Corporation as a production worker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. John XXIII Parish, Church of St. Louis. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019