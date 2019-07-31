New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish, Church of St. Louis
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cavallaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy T. Cavallaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy T. Cavallaro Obituary
Cavallaro, Nancy T.
Nancy T. Cavallaro, age 98 of West Haven passed away on July 30, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph V. Cavallaro. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Pietro and Antoinette Viscardi Lupoli. Nancy is survived by her son Ralph (Cheryl) Cavallaro Jr. of Hamden, her grandchildren Jeffrey (Marissa) Cavallaro and Michael (Jillian Martucci) Cavallaro and her great-granddaughter Cara Cavallaro. She was predeceased by her siblings Mario, Fred and Peter Lupoli, Connie Davidson, Anna Daily, Lillian Guarnieri, Helen Papa and Carol Diana. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Bayer Corporation as a production worker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. John XXIII Parish, Church of St. Louis. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now