Woodstock, Nancy
Nancy Ann Woodstock passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 19, 2019 at hospice in Bend Oregon attended by her daughters Jennifer Agnes and Kristen Kestly. Nancy was born on February 15, 1936 at Saint Raphael, New Haven, Connecticut to Alice and Carl Woodstock of Clinton Connecticut. She graduated from Morgan School in 1954 and then briefly attended the University of Connecticut where she met and married Frederick Theodore Petzold. She was a talented homemaker and raised her four children. After they left home she went back to college and earned her degree as a teacher. But she decided to work in the family business, the Old Lyme Pharmacy.
Nancy is survived by her four children : Kristen Kestly (Tuolumne, California), Frederick Theodore Petzold (Bend, Oregon), Jennifer Agnes (Bend Oregon), and Sarah Gelvin (LaSalle, Michigan). Her two much missed brothers: Robert "Bob" Woodstock, Carl "Rod" Woodstock and his wife Jean predeceased her. Nancy is survived by her four children, her sister-in-law Roberta nee Soderstrom Woodstock and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jan. 17, 2020