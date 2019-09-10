|
Onofrio, Nancy Wulff
Nancy Wulff Onofrio, 77, of Hamden passed peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home after a short illness with Pancreatic Cancer. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Onofrio for 57 years. Nancy was born in New Haven, on August 14, 1942 a daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Less Wulff. She worked with her husband Joe who owned the business and her sister-in-law Judy at Jack's Luncheonette in New Haven for 50 years until retirement. She spent her free time on Facebook hitting the "LIKE" button, playing games, watching Judge Judy and spending time with her family, especially her husband Joe. Her favorite day out was Saturday morning getting her hair done and having fun with Jackie and Kathy. Nancy leaves behind her daughters, Diane (Don) Munson, Susan Onofrio and Debra Dumont all of Hamden as well as her grandchildren Mikaela, Ashley, Danny and Christina. She also leaves her brother Al "Sonny" Wulff of West Haven who came over every Sunday for macaroni, dessert and lots of laughs.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Friday morning at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 9:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 4:00-7:00 PM. Memorial Contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza #1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. Sign Nancy's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019