NAOMI TANCRETI

TANCRETI, NAOMI 10-19-22 - 9-24-15 This was, by far, your favorite time of the year, The same feelings that Lori and I definitely share. Riding for hours looking at the vibrant colors of the leaves, But the best thing of all was when we would roll up our sleeves. We would bake all day just laughing together, Then so much better when we included Stacy and Heather. Four years ago today these memories now make us smile, Remembering how you baked with such grace and style. Love, Alan and Family, Caryl, Paul and Family, Lori and Family
Published in New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019
