Golinowski, Natalia
Natalia Golinowski of Guilford died on Thursday May 21 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bronislaw Golinowski. She was the mother of Edward Golinowski (Barbara) of Madison and Lilia Tyler of East Haven. She was the sister of Mary Casanova and Ann Grabarczyk, both of Guilford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua Lockwood, Eric and Brittany Golinowski, Casey, Jacqueline, and Zachary Tyler, and Katie and Jennifer Golinowski, and her great-grandson Everett Lockwood. She was predeceased by her sons Richard and Olek Golinowski. Natalia was born in Ryczeca, Poland on February 15, 1929. Natalie, along with her sisters, took a position as a seamstress in the New York City clothing manufacturing district. With the move to Branford, Connecticut she took up employment for Hostess Cake in New Haven and years later at Miles Laboratories in West Haven. She later retired to care for her family and friends.
Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines upon entering the funeral home. Burial will be private. For more information on our COVID 19 policy and to view Natalia's online memorial, please go to www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.