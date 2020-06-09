Brooks, Natalie
Natalie Stagg Brooks, 91, of Woodbridge, beloved wife for over 70 years to Peter M. Brooks, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. In addition to her husband, Peter, she is survived by her daughters Karen Berchem (late David) of Woodbridge and Lauren Overlock (late Lester) of Cheshire; granddaughters Sara Berchem Kelley (Raymond) and Jennifer Brooks Amato (Adam); great-granddaughters Brooke and Elisabeth Kelley; sister Betty Golebiewski (late Stanley); brother Alan Stagg and several nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her parents Marguerite Stagg and Carl Stagg, her brother Wendell Stagg (Helen) and a niece.
Private graveside services were held at Eastside Cemetery in Woodbridge. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Senior Center Meal Program, 4 Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Hawley Lincoln Memorial is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 9, 2020.