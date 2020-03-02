|
Burgh, Natalie
Natalie Rueb Burgh, wife of Raymond J. Burgh for 66 years, passed away on February 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family; also survived by her daughter and devoted caretaker Betsy Burgh and Patricia House (Steven) and several nieces and nephews. She was born in New Haven in 1932, daughter of the late Alfred and Helene Rueb; sister of the late Charles Rueb and Janet Fortin. Prior to retirement she was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT, and moved to Venice, FL for 30 years, along with her husband, before returning to East Haven. They took vacations throughout New England and Natalie especially enjoyed 2 Ireland visits, including a 50th wedding anniversary family trip. She was skilled in baking, arts and crafts and was an excellent seamstress; all she needed was a piece of material and something special came out of it. The family wishes to thank Maureen and Bill Porter; the staff at Mariner's Point; Home Instead and the VNA for their care and concern for Natalie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave. East Haven. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020