Cafasso, Natalie M.On Saturday June 13, 2020, Natalie Cafasso entered into eternal rest. Natalie passed peacefully at home with her family by her side. Natalie was a lifelong proud resident of Ansonia where she was passionate about local politics. She spent over 30 years as a secretary at John G Prendergast School, where she loved every day and inspired multiple generations of students including her sons and grandsons. She was also a survivor of the devastating Flood of 1955 after having just giving birth to her second son. Natalie was part of The Greatest Generation and witnessed the Great Depression, World War II, and innovation from the television to internet and computers. She had a passion for learning and recently, she learned to send and receive emails from family and friends. This willingness and passion to learn never ended right up to her passing. She was a fantastic pianist and could play any song just by listening to it once. She was a devoted wife to her husband Joe, a World War II veteran and worked to support the war effort herself by making products used by the solders. One of the qualities admired most of this generation was the ability to keep friends for a life time. She never forgot the classmates who perished in the war and honored them every Memorial Day. Natalie had a sharp wit and upmost respect for people of all walks of life. She had a strong belief in God and her faith never wavered. She was always tough, but fair, and taught her family that the most valuable things in life are not material but reside in the heart. Natalie loved her family more than anything in the world. Natalie was a talented knitter and each family member has a blanket that was hand crafted by her. These blankets will forever remind her family of the warmth that Natalie embodied in her life. We have been very blessed to have had her as long as we did, and we will ever be grateful for her teaching and lasting memories. Natalie will live on in the hearts and actions of her family. Her memory will never be forgotten as we strive to love others the way she loved us. Her funeral service and interment has taken place. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.