Natalie, DeMartino
Natalie Noccioletti DeMartino, 87, of New Haven passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born June 23, 1932 in New Haven to Alfredo and Andreina (Felici) Noccioletti. Natalie was the beloved wife of the late Arthur E. DeMartino and was the loving mother of Sandra (Clifford) Cohen and Arthur (Laura) DeMartino. She is also survived by granddaughters Jessica (Ted) Chidsey and Andrew (Ron) Brown. Natalie was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, most especially her two great-grandsons Anthony and Dominic Brown. Natalie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, sister-in-law and cousins. Natalie was predeceased by her sister Bruna Petrucci and brothers Anthony and George Noccioletti.
Please honor Natalie by staying healthy and well during these difficult times. Her family looks forward to gathering in celebration of her life at a future safe date. To memorize Natalie's life please consider making a donation in her memory to or one of her favorites, either St. Anthony's Church, 70 Washington Ave., New Haven, CT 06519 or The Madi Ponte Foundation, 20 Julius Drive, Ext., East Haven, CT 06513. The Celantano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020