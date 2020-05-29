Szatkowski Fuller, Natalie
Natalie Ann Szatkowski Fuller, age 94, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late George E. Fuller of Derby. Mrs. Fuller was born at home in Ansonia on December 2, 1925, daughter of the late Alexander P. and Feliska Kolakowska Szatkowski. A graduate of St. Joseph Grammar School and later Ansonia High School in 1943, she resided in Ansonia and Derby her entire life. She was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for many years until her retirement and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Ansonia since birth. Natalie enjoyed walking daily and to travel. She was a former volunteer at Griffin Hospital and was a member of the Ansonia, Derby and Shelton Senior Centers. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, George F. Fuller, M.D. (Jacqueline M. Cook, M.D.) of Ansonia, grandsons, Alexander George Fuller and Kyle James Fuller, dear friend and caregiver, Holly I. Flynn, who was a huge presence in her life during her last years and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin James Fuller, sisters, Ann Szatkowski, Connie Gondola, Rose Kukel and Phyllis Wojciechowski and a brother Victor Szatkowski. Sadly, due to the health pandemic, her funeral service will be private with interment alongside her husband, parents and Sister Ann in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Natalie's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.