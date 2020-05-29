Natalie Szatkowski Fuller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Szatkowski Fuller, Natalie
Natalie Ann Szatkowski Fuller, age 94, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late George E. Fuller of Derby. Mrs. Fuller was born at home in Ansonia on December 2, 1925, daughter of the late Alexander P. and Feliska Kolakowska Szatkowski. A graduate of St. Joseph Grammar School and later Ansonia High School in 1943, she resided in Ansonia and Derby her entire life. She was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for many years until her retirement and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Ansonia since birth. Natalie enjoyed walking daily and to travel. She was a former volunteer at Griffin Hospital and was a member of the Ansonia, Derby and Shelton Senior Centers. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, George F. Fuller, M.D. (Jacqueline M. Cook, M.D.) of Ansonia, grandsons, Alexander George Fuller and Kyle James Fuller, dear friend and caregiver, Holly I. Flynn, who was a huge presence in her life during her last years and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin James Fuller, sisters, Ann Szatkowski, Connie Gondola, Rose Kukel and Phyllis Wojciechowski and a brother Victor Szatkowski. Sadly, due to the health pandemic, her funeral service will be private with interment alongside her husband, parents and Sister Ann in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Natalie's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved