Dr. Nathan Cooper


1984 - 2019
Dr. Nathan Cooper Obituary
Cooper, Dr. Nathan
Dr. Nathan Michael Cooper, 35, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Nathan was born May 14, 1984 in Evanston, IL to William Cooper and Eloise "Ellie" (Kathmann) Cooper, both who survive. Nathan was a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, Crystal Lake, IL. He completed his Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics summa cum laude at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL. He was given the Deans Award outstanding student in the physics department at NIU. He received his Master's Degree and Doctorate in Physics from Yale University, New Haven, CT, and was recently involved in Post Doctoral research at the University of Richmond, Richmond, VA, and most recently at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN. Nathan is survived by his father, William (Cathy) Cooper of Cary, IL; mother, Ellie Cooper of Crystal Lake, IL; and brother, Phillip Cooper of Chicago, IL. Dr. Cooper was seeking a teaching position in his field of Physics, and wanted to share his talents and education with others. Private memorial services will be held in Crystal Lake, IL. Palmer Funeral Home, South Bend, IN assisted with arrangements. Online condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2019
