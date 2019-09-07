|
Marks, Jr., Nathan H.
Nathan H. Marks, Jr., 77, of North Haven passed away unexpectedly from ALS complications on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Judith McPherson Marks of 54 years. He was born in New Haven on October 9, 1941 and was the son of the late Nathan H. Marks and June Shaw. Nate grew up on his family's dairy farm in North Haven, graduated from North Haven High School in 1959 and later graduated from the University of New Haven in 1973 earning a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a Design Engineer at Pratt & Whitney from 1959 – 1993 and from 1993 – 2010 he worked with his late brother David at Environmental Testing & Balancing, North Haven. Nate also worked alongside his wife Judy in Princess House for over 45 years.
Father of Cheryl Melillo (Dave) and Scott Marks (Nancy). Brother of Walter Marks (Kay) and the late David Marks. Brother-in-law of Barbara Marks, Joanne Vinci (John) and James McPherson (Susan). Grandfather of Nicholas Melillo, Melissa Marks, Alexa Marks, Brianne Melillo, Scott Marks, Kyle Melillo and was their "Greatest Supporter". Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his stepmother Ethel Hall Marks. Nate was loved by all who knew him and will truly be missed.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Tomahawk Club, P.O. Box 622, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019