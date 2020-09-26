1/1
Nathaniel Appleby
1934 - 2020
Appleby, Nathaniel
Nathaniel J. Appleby, 86, of North Haven, husband of the late Grace (Bousquet) Appleby, passed away September 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. He was born in Essex on February 10, 1934, a son of the late Nathaniel and Clara (Goff) Appleby. Nathaniel worked at Branford Wire (Branford) & Amtek Specialty Metal Products (Wallingford) combined for over 30 years. When he lived in Branford he spent his time coaching baseball and taking his children to after school activities. While living in North Haven he would spend his time with his grandchildren. He always put his children and grandchildren above everything else. Nathaniel is survived by his sons, Nathaniel J. Appleby Jr. and his wife, Jonna, of North Haven, George Appleby and his wife, Lori, of Sandy Hook and Edward Appleby and his wife, Joan, of King George, VA; his sisters, Emily Galanto, and Rose Marino, both of Middletown, Beatrice Appell of Westbrook, Janet Evans of Washington State, Barbara Tower of Florida; his brother, Charles Appleby of Westbrook; his grandchildren, Madison, Ethan and John Appleby; and many nieces and nephews. Nathaniel was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Becker, Margaret Bumstead, Grace Bloom, Sarah Schull and Edna May Appleby and his brothers, George and Joseph Appleby.
Nathaniel's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, directly at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home and the church). Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church
September 26, 2020
Nathaniel Appleby with Joan Appleby and Step Grandson Brandon.
Love You Dad and miss you. You are with Mom the love of your life.
Edward Appleby
Son
