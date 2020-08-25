James, Nathaniel
Mr. Nathaniel E. James was born on August 1, 1944 in Georgetown, South Carolina to the late Jessie and Ida James. Nate as he is known by his love ones peacefully transitioned at CT Hospice in Branford, CT on August 18, 2020. Nate pursued his education in the New Haven school system. In his early years he worked various jobs. Nate had a heart of gold and a hilarious sense of humor. He also had a great love for his family and friends. Nate will be truly missed. He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Christopher J. Neal and a granddaughter Tauriaun C. Venson of Federal, WA. He was predeceased by four brothers, Ervin, Henry, Melvin James and Arthur Myers, and two sisters, Oneatha and Leola Myers. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. at McClam
Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 3 p.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the James Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net