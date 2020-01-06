|
|
Crane, Nedra
Nedra Crane, 85, passed away January 3rd at home peacefully. Nedra was mother to Neil Crane and Stacey Dussault, mother-in-law to Amy Sceery and Joseph Dussault, sister to Tom Rosing, sister-in-law to Judy Rosing, the wife for 63 years of Jack Crane, grandmother to Eva, Ari and Izzy, and aunt to Mark, Marci, Chuck, Steve, and Avraham. She was born in Manhattan and grew up in Queens and was a true New York City gal: loved theatre, good food, Jazz, and walks in the City day or night. Her major adjustment to Connecticut, was getting used to how early cities like Hartford and New Haven shut down at night. She was an unrelenting world traveler, preferring the unusual and best chances to interact with people of all countries. Fortunately late in life she had the opportunity to return weekends to NYC in a West Side apartment near Central Park to renew with Jack her affair with the City.
Nedra worked for the State of CT after graduation from Hofstra involved in social service work before starting a family, and then chose to be a mother uninterrupted until Neil and Stacey graduated from high school. But that did not prevent her from traveling and engaging in numerous hobbies from complex knitting, crocheting, and sewing to furniture refinishing and collecting a wide array of artwork and antique furniture.
When back in the workplace she was in administration at the Yale Women's Center which at that time was engaged in abortion, artificial insemination and sex changes. Then followed a career in real estate that satisfied another passion—to visit different houses. Her let's do it and do it now, spirit will be missed by all who knew her over many decades. She was uniquely gifted in bringing people together for a great time or a good cause. A virtue we all need to cherish today.
Funeral services will be held at the Chapel at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 701 Whalley Avenue, New Haven on Friday morning January 10th at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Mishkan Israel Cemetery. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. In lieu of gifts, contributions can be made to . To sign an on line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 7, 2020