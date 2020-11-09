Avallone, Neil
Neil Avallone, age 77, of Naples, FL and West Haven, CT, passed away on Monday, November 2nd after being inflicted with Covid 19 pneumonia. Born in New Haven, CT on June 10, 1943 to the late Frank "Chick" Avallone and Faye Tortora Avallone, Neil was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School. His entire career was spent working for the City of New Haven, beginning in the mail room at 17 years old and retiring from the City 50 years later as the Director of Information Technology. Neil had a very full and active life, traveling, golfing, cooking, going to casinos, listening to Elvis and Country Music, watching his children and grandchildren in their activities and lunching with his longtime friends. In the early 1960's, Neil and 20 friends from the Wooster Square area founded Scungilli International, an Italian based business club that is still in existence today. In 2004, Neil found his dream home in Naples, Florida, where he enjoyed the beautiful weather, a happy retirement life, and constantly stated, "It doesn't get any better than this." Neil was a skilled and admired golfer. In Connecticut he was a proud member of Race Brook Country Club where he won several club championships. Most recently he was an active member of the Countryside Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida.
Neil is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patti (Liberatore) Avallone, and their four children: Melissa Gatto; Donna (Chad) Urice; Tara Oliwa; Scott (Kim) Maturo; his eight grandchildren Sophia and Thomas Gatto; Alec and Cameron Urice; Matthew and Tanner Oliwa and Nicholas and Alyssa Maturo. He was predeceased by his brother Frank A. Avallone.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be given to The Neil Avallone '61 Memorial "Brotherhood of Golf" Scholarship. Checks should be sent to Notre Dame High School; One Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. Share a memory and sign Neil's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
