Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
50 Donovan Lane
Shelton, CT
View Map
Neil Charles Ortoli


1940 - 2020
Neil Charles Ortoli Obituary
Ortoli, Neil Charles
Neil Charles Ortoli, age 79, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Dorothy (Malerba) Ortoli, beloved father of Jeanne Farrell, Jacqueline Orner, Daniel Ortoli and James Ortoli. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. His burial with military honors will follow at Putney Cemetery, Stratford. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to , or , . Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020
