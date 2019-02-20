New Haven Register Obituaries
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
300 Captain Thomas Blvd.
West Haven, CT
View Map
McGinnity, Nellie
Nellie McGinnity, age 97, of West Haven passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on February 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred McGinnity. She was born in New Haven on December 25, 1921 to the late Anthony and Mary (Santoro) Perrone. Nellie was a long time resident of West Haven and enjoyed visiting the casino, buying scratch off lottery tickets, playing bingo, cooking and had a special love for dogs. She is survived by her two children Gloria Murphy of West Haven and Robert McGinnity of Cheshire. She also leaves behind one brother, Michael Perrone, two daughters-in-law Paula Sirey and Fran McGinnity as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by one son, Richard McGinnity, two brothers, Harry and Anthony Perrone and her son-in-law Peter Murphy. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019
