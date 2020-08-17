Bernabucci, Nelson
Great-Grandfather, Grandfather, Father and loving husband, Nelson Bernabucci passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Nelson was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 16, 1925, son of the late Giuseppe and Rosa Belbusti Bernabucci. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Louise DiStasio Bernabucci, their two children and spouses, Carol (Paul) Gangi and Joseph (Mary) Bernabucci of Northford, their five grandchildren James (Jeanette), Michael and Christina Gangi, and Joseph Jr. and Maria Bernabucci, great-grandson Jonathan Gangi, nephew Daniel (Susan) Berna and grandniece Jessa Berna. He was predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Daniel. Nelson was a proud United States Navy WWII veteran who served 34 months in New Guinea, the Philippines and Cuba from 1943 to 1946. He then went on to earn a B.S., M.A., and 6th year certificate from the University of Bridgeport. Nelson was employed as a business teacher in the Hamden school system at the Michael Whalen Jr. High School for 25 years. From 1949 to 1953, he served as President of the Junior Marche League and as Second Vice-President of the Marchegian Society of New Haven. In 1956, Nelson started the Branford Tutoring Service which ultimately developed into the Branford Hall School of Business in 1965. The business was nationally accredited by the AICS in 1977. He referred to his school as "my utopia." Nelson spent a lifetime volunteering and truly was the embodiment of the phrase "service above self." His past volunteer service included board memberships on the Branford High School Vocational Education Committee, the Visiting Nurses Association, the United Way, the Chamber of Commerce and the Branford Counseling Center. He was a longtime member and past President of the Branford Rotary Club where he earned the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Nelson also volunteered at the Branford Community Dining Room for over 10 years. He and Louise were inducted into the Branford Education Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2003, he was named Branford's "Citizen of the Year" in recognition of his lifetime of service to others. Nelson was given the James T. Reynolds Award from the Knights of Columbus for outstanding service and commitment to the St. John Bosco Parish and the Branford Community in 2018. Lastly, he was a recipient of the 2018 Beacon Award for his contributions to the Shoreline community. Nelson was a very generous man who had an enormous passion for life. He had a deep faith in God and loved to dance, take trips to Italy, enjoy good food, watch the New York Yankees and most of all spend time with his family. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either The Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405 or the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
