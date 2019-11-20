Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial
86 Circular Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial
86 Circular Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neomie Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neomie Boyd


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neomie Boyd Obituary
Boyd, Neomie
Neomie AKA Neamia "Polly" Boyd, age 84, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at YNHH. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Tuskeege, Alabama, daughter of the late Riley Ligon and Mary (Baker) Ligon Hatten. Loving mother of Theresa Boyd, Kevin Boyd both of Hamden, and Michelle Boyd-Carpenter of New Haven. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and 1 brother. Predeceased by one son Kenneth L. Boyd, one grandson Daniel Carpenter, and 2 brothers.
A celebration of Neomie's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Colonial 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neomie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -