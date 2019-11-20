|
|
Boyd, Neomie
Neomie AKA Neamia "Polly" Boyd, age 84, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at YNHH. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Tuskeege, Alabama, daughter of the late Riley Ligon and Mary (Baker) Ligon Hatten. Loving mother of Theresa Boyd, Kevin Boyd both of Hamden, and Michelle Boyd-Carpenter of New Haven. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and 1 brother. Predeceased by one son Kenneth L. Boyd, one grandson Daniel Carpenter, and 2 brothers.
A celebration of Neomie's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Colonial 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019