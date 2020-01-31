|
|
Iannuzzi, Nicholas
Nicholas Iannuzzi, 92 (formerly of Bethany, CT), a longtime resident of Somerset, MA passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the husband of Dolores D. (Todini) Iannuzzi.
Born in Casalduni, Italy, a son of the late Luigi Iannuzzi and the late Carmela (Frangiosa) Iannuzzi, he immigrated to the US in 1940 with his mother and older brother Carmine to join his father who have arrived several years earlier. He completed his high school education in Connecticut and graduated from the University of Connecticut in Physical Therapy. He worked 10 years at the Yale New Haven Hospital and then accepted a position at the former Hussey Hospital and Highland Heights Rehabilitation Center in Fall River (now known as Cardinal Medeiros Towers). Nicholas was a Navy veteran having served in both WWII and the Vietnam Conflict.
Nicholas was a man of many talents and interests. He traveled extensively. Had an artist's eye for sketch work and painting. He volunteered many hours cataloguing items for the Somerset Historical Society, and became a Big Brother. He was a Rotarian for over 40 years in Fall River and then in Taunton, receiving the organization's highest honor being named as a Paul Harris Fellow for his philanthropic work. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, and an avid Bocce and horse-shoe enthusiast.
Besides his wife Dolores, his is survived by two sons, Louis Iannuzzi of Staten Island, NY and Christopher Iannuzzi of Smithfield, RI; two daughters, Susan (Tim) Beezley of Barkhamstad, CT and Catherine DeCosta (Edward Pinder) of West Haven, CT; a brother, Pasquale (Carol) Iannuzzi of Litchfield, CT; 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in St. Patrick's Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 3-6 p.m. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Accentcare Hospice, 30 Perwal St., Westwood, MA 02090.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020