Aceto Jr., Nicholas J.Nicholas J. Aceto Jr. 85, of Branford formerly of East Haven beloved husband of 65 years to the late Frances Ruocco Aceto passed away on May 7, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving father of Nicholas M. (Sharon) Aceto, Steven (Lauri) Aceto, JoAnn (Mike) Caruso and Annette (Steven) Carleton all of East Haven and Deborah (Bruce) Larsen of Sutton, MA. Grandfather of Jacqueline (Katelyn) Larsen, Jocelyn Carleton, Ashley Abel and Jamie Carleton. Brother of the late Teresa Bendrick and Alice Richo. Nick was born in New Haven on August 29, 1934 son of the late Nicholas J. and Santa "Sadie" Buono Aceto Sr. Prior to his retirement, Nick was a head mechanic for the former Adley's Express, Smith's Transportation and Island Transportation and was the owner of the former Consiglio's Florist located in East Haven. Nick loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved watching movies especially Jesse Stone and John Wayne.Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven.