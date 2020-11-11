Caprio, Jr., Nicholas J. "Fellow"
Nicholas J. "Fellow" Caprio, Jr. of East Haven died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford. He was the husband of the late Ann Marie Cavaliere Caprio. Nick was born in New Haven on April 20, 1945 to the late Nicholas and Lucy Carafano Caprio. He worked for 20 years at FMR Grinding Wheels in West Haven and later at the Arts Foundation of New Haven as the building superintendent prior to retiring. He was a hard worker all of his life. Nick was the father of Nicholas (Tammy) III and Russell Caprio; stepfather of Jerilyn Patton; brother pf Lucille "Dolly" Sarno, Michael and Robert Caprio and the late Fred, Anthony, John and Alex Caprio. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren Brianna Reiss, Nicholas IV, Zachary and Olivia Caprio and his great grandchildren Christopher Reiss and Nicholas Caprio V.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. ,11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis Church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Nick's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
