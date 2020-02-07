|
Tangredi, Nicholas John
Nicholas John Tangredi, 95, of North Haven died peacefully on January 23 at the VA Hospital, West Haven with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Josephine Tangredi.
Nicholas was born in New Haven on Feb. 29, 1924. He was a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Nicholas worked at and owned many businesses throughout his life. He will be most remembered as the successful hardworking business owner of Hamden Sew & VAC, which he owned, operated, and retired from after over 45 years. He will be missed by many people. Nicholas was loved and respected by all his family, many friends, and everyone who knew him.
He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law Nancy & Bob Lebet: son and daughter-in-law James Sr. & Cathy Tangredi; grandson James B. Tangredi Jr., great-granddaughter Victoria Josephine Tangredi; sister-in-law Delores Falanga; granddaughter-in-law Janine H. and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Jason P. Tangredi.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, February 10 from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2020