Koutroumanis, Nicholas

Nick Koutroumanis, passed away peacefully at the Regency House of Wallingford on May 21, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Greece on August 5, 1925, the son of the Reverend Andreas and Eleni Koutroumanis.

Nick fought in World War II in the Greek National Army alongside the Allies. After his service, he became a police officer in Greece. Nick emigrated from Agion, Greece in 1963. He was known by all to be a very gregarious, enthusiastic person, a talented artist and writer. He enjoyed playing backgammon and reading. He had many friends and loved to entertain. He was a cantor at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport for several years. He worked for Mite Corporation when first settling in New Haven with his wife Stella and then worked at Detroit Steel until his retirement.

Survived by his son, Andrew Koutroumanis and his wife Gayle, his daughter Eleni Katsikas, sisters Irene Sgourdou and Efhari Koutroumanis, brother Anthony Koutroumanis, brother-in-law Peter Xenakis; nieces, Sylvia and Pauline Mitchell, Andriana Sgourdou, Helen Rokas, Connie Tzelepis, Mocca Savvaidis; his niece Stacia Lengas and her husband Costa; granddaughters, Christina Koutroumanis, Maria Katsikas; grandsons, Athanasios and Nikos Katsikas, several cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Dina Koutroumanis.

A private ceremony was held at Beaverdale Cemetery where he is buried alongside his beloved wife, Stella (Xenakis) Koutroumanis. The family would like to thank the Regency House of Wallingford for the outstanding care that he received over the past eight years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.



