Ladutko, Nicholas
Nicholas Ladutko, 80, of Simsbury, husband of the late Angelina "Judy" (Greco) Ladutko, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born August 6, 1939 in the Soviet Union, son of the late Alexander and Maria Ladutko and had lived in Simsbury since 1979. He was a graduate of The University of New Haven and began his career at Sikorsky Helicopters and then went on to become the Director of Manufacturing and Engineering at Kaman Aerospace Corporation and was also involved in operations at Ovation Guitar. Nick enjoyed creating with his mind and his hands, visiting Vermont, running, camping, gardening and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and friends who knew him well.
He is survived by his children, Lisa A. Stahl and husband Douglas of Southwick, MA and Bonnie L. Davis and husband Eric of Cape Coral, FL; four grandchildren, Tyler Stahl of Rhode Island, Corey Stahl of Connecticut and Courtney and Megan Reed of Florida; his sisters Sonja and Nadja; his brother Daniel; his brother-in-law Michael R. Greco and his wife Anita of Port Orange, FL as well as several nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, a private burial is planned for Monday, April 13th at Simsbury Cemetery, where Nicholas will be laid to rest with his wife Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be given to charities or organizations which directly support the efforts of the first responders to Covid-19. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Nick's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020