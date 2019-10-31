|
Landino, Nicholas
"I bleed Dodger Blue. And when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky." - Tommy Lasorda
Nicholas Landino Jr., of New Haven, was brought into this world on April 1, 1948. The same week LIFE magazine featured the beloved Brooklyn Dodgers on its cover. Coincidence? Not exactly, the birth of a life-long love had commenced. Nick was a gentle man with a gentle soul. His eyes were as blue as a summer sky and his laugh and sense of humor would fill up any room. This became magnified when accompanied by his lifelong love, Adele (Carboni). They shared the adventures of world travel, food, family and Nick's love for all competitive Sports and Poker. From the outside looking in, their love and friendship seemed transcendental. Nick passed peacefully surrounded by his close family. He is survived by his wife Adele (Carboni) Landino, mother-in-law, Cora Carboni both of New Haven. Sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Landino) Alphonse Spadaro of Woodbridge and brother-in-law, Ray Carboni of SC. As well as many beloved nieces and nephews, which he referred to as "The Kids". Nick's love for the Dodgers was evident to even the Organization themselves. This week they called to thank Nick for his lifelong dedication. With his years of "Brooklyn Training", you could hear the two frustrated LA fans 3000 miles apart consoling each other, "Just wait until next year!", you can hear Nick saying, with his big Dodger Blue eyes and a bigger smile on his face.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church 129 Edwards Street, New Haven Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes all gifts be directed to the American Institute for Cancer Research www.aicr.org. Share a memory and sign Nick's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019