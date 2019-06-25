Proto, Nicholas M.

Nicholas Michael Proto, 18, of Higganum, beloved son of George M. Proto and Stacey Griebsch Duplease, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital from injuries sustained that evening in a motor vehicle accident in Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison. Nicholas was born in Meriden on December 6, 2000. He was a recent graduate of Haddam-Killingworth High School where he was a star football player. Nicolas was a hilarious and caring young man who loved to watch and play basketball with his friends. He loved music, sang in the chorus in middle school and enjoyed fishing. Nicholas was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and devoted friend who always put others first, he will truly be missed by many. Brother of Taylor M. Proto. Grandson of George and Linda Proto, Frances Griebsch and the late William Griebsch. Stepson of Robert Duplease and Mary Yankee. Stepbrother of Michaela and Brianna Rubino, Alyssa, Chelsea and R.J. Duplease. Also survived by his girlfriend Sami Miceli (who was his world) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends.

The visiting hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Family and friends are invited to go directly to The Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony Road, Wallingford on Friday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019