Nusdeu, Nicholas
Nicholas Nusdeu, 96, of East Haven, entered peacefully into eternal rest on October 8th, 2019 at CT Hospice with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 72 years to Grace DelVecchio Nusdeu. Son of the late John and Mary Fanelli Nusdeu. Nick proudly served in WWII the battle of the Philippines and attained the rank of Master Sergeant prior to his Honorable Discharge in 1945. He was a general contractor, avid bowler and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is the beloved father of Marie (George) Mingione of North Branford and JoAnne (Vaughn) Hazzard of Wolcott. Proud grandfather of Nicole (Frank) Cammusso, Michael (Krista) Alsdorf, Dina (Jay) Falcioni and Nicholas (Scarlett) Mingione as well as great-grandchildren Jacob, Jordan, Nico, Alexa and Luca. He is survived by two sisters, JoAnn (Mark) Esposito of Hamden and Ann Marie (Albert) Russo of Orange and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John Nusdeu, brothers, Dominic and Frank Nusdeu and Tony Nusdeo as well as sisters, Anna "Nina" Talnose, Lucy Angelo and Carmella Montano. Nick also shared a special bond with cherished nephews, Jimmy Esposito, Frank and Anthony Nusdeu.
His funeral will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 9:30-11:30. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Nick's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019