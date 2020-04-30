|
Papadopoulos, Nicholas
Nicolas George Papadopoulos, 82, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael's Campus. He was the beloved father of George Papadopoulos, Christopher Papadopoulos and Nick Elliott.
Nicolas was born in Rhodes, Greece on December 12, 1937, to the late George and Georgia (Kathides) Papadopoulos. When Nick reached his teenage years, he left Greece and initially moved to Canada, finally settling in the United States in the 1960's. In the years following he would become a respected and well-known name in the restaurant business. For over 22 years, Nick owned and operated the Guilford Tavern on Route 1. He also owned the original Elm Diner in West Haven. Besides his three sons, Nick is survived by his sisters: Irene Anthis and Toula Despotakis.
A private graveside service will be held at Beaverdale Cemetery where Nick will be laid to rest. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020