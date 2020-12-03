PAPADOPOULOS, NICHOLAS
Nicholas Papadopoulos, 87, formerly of Woodbridge, CT, passed away in his home in Clearwater, FL, on Sunday, November 29th, surrounded by family. He was born in Castori, Greece on August 14th, 1933 to Peter and Anna Papadopoulos. Nick immigrated by boat to the United States in 1951, for a better life following World War II and Civil War. He traveled to Norwich, CT, where he worked nightshift as a guard at the Thermos Factory and taught himself English by reading comic books. Nick soon became a truck driver, and met his wife Niki while building a chicken coop for his future father-in-law on the family's poultry farm in Uncasville, CT. Nick and Niki married on October 25th, 1959, eventually settling in Branford, CT.
In 1963, Nick and his brother John opened Pizza House, on the corner of Edgewood and Howe in New Haven, CT. Nick and his wife Niki were prominent figures in the Chapel West District, and proudly supported their local community. Nick belonged to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, where he and his wife made lifelong friends and raised their family. He was an avid Bouzouki player, and loved sharing his stories of music and travel with all. He spent the later years of his life enjoying retirement in Clearwater, FL. Though retired, Nick still enjoyed making pizza at the Pizza House with his family, when he traveled back home to CT. You could often find Nick spending afternoons sharing coffee with his friends, working around the house, or cooking dinner for his family with a smile on his face. Nick was an amazing cook, a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend, and the best "Papou", not just to his grandchildren, but to everyone. May his memory be eternal.
Nick is survived by his loving wife E. Niki Papadopoulos of 61 years. His daughter Christine Alexiades of Woodbridge, CT and his son Peter N. Papadopoulos of East Haven, CT. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Zena M. Alexiades, Nicholas A. Alexiades, Alexandra C. Alexiades, and Nicholas P. Papadopoulos, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his sister Tasia in Greece, whom he spoke with via phone every day. He was predeceased by his brothers John and George.
Funeral arrangements by Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Family welcomes you to visit SaintBarbara.org
for live streaming of the service, on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.www.celentanofuneralhome.com